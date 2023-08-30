BLOOMINGTON — Animal Control Officer Lorraina Kief reflected on her new position at Bloomington Elementary School.
"This is probably the first job that I actually love and adore," Kief said Tuesday. "I love the people that I work with, and I also love doing what I do."
Kief, 27, is a longtime Bloomington resident who has been working with Victoria County Animal Services since December.
She previously worked at the Victoria County Jail but decided to go into a new direction.
"I really wanted to try because I like animals, and there's also a lot of law aspects that I like about it," she said. "I wanted to learn a little bit more, and so I decided to just try out and see if I can get the job, and I did."
Her daily duties involve responding to animal calls in Victoria, Bloomington and Placedo due to short staffing at the Animal Services department.
As the main officer for those areas, she has witnessed firsthand the problem of strays and animal care on the job.
"Sometimes they don't even know," she said. Some people didn't know that you can't keep a dog on a chain, that you have to have your dog vaccinated and some didn't know that you have to have your dog put up."
According to Director Mark Sloat, the problems in the Bloomington and Placedo area have been going on for a long time.
About 20% of the calls have originated from the area and almost half of the impounded dogs have come from there.
After looking at the numbers, Sloat decided that a new approach needed to be made in order to correct the problems at hand.
"Nothing's changed," he said. "Why would we expect anything different if we don't do something different?"
Sloat came up with an idea around April to partner with Bloomington Independent School District to have an animal control officer stationed at the elementary school.
He reached out to the superintendent and Bloomington Elementary Principal Carl Frisch to pitch the idea. Both of them were on board.
Once Sloat received the news, he decided that Kief would be the perfect fit for the position.
"She sees the problems in Bloomington," he said. "She's already used to steeping out of the boundaries and doing something creative. Her personality fits."
Kief said that she was reluctant to take the position to help solve the problems in her city and speak to the youth about animal safety.
She was a victim of animal safety once before growing up in the community that she calls home.
"When he suggested that we have an ACO doing the position for the kids, I thought it was a really good idea because I was a child who got bit by a dog," she said. "If I knew what to do when a dog was coming at me, it would have changed a lot."
She officially started teaching lessons at the elementary school two weeks ago.
Kief already had weeks of material planed throughout the course of the next few weeks teaching second-fifth graders about animal safety and awareness.
Frisch said he is happy with the work that Kief is doing and is seeing the impact her lessons have had on the kids.
"The kids are paying attention and they are very interested," FRisch said. "It's easy to for them to relate to her because she's younger and in uniform. She's probably just one step away from being like a Marvel character to them."
Kief's position will last into the remainder of the school year with Sloat monitoring numbers to see whether there's a positive change.
She wants people to know that Animal Services will do their best in helping the community become a safer place for everyone going further.
"I know a lot of people think that Bloomington is forgotten about, but it's not," she said. "It's a very nice place to live, and we're just hoping to get the pet population down to where it's safe for everybody and the pets, too."