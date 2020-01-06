Victoria police say criminal charges are not expected after a driver admitted to speeding and playing a mobile game just before crashing in a neighborhood.
At the scene of the Saturday night crash, Victoria driver Harley Simmons, 18, said he was driving between 70 and 80 mph before crashing his Ford Mustang near North Liberty and East Colorado streets.
Simmons also said he and a passenger were playing Pokemon Go, a popular mobile game, while driving.
Victoria police have closed their investigation into the crash and expect no criminal charges, according to a written statement from the department issued Monday. They said investigators declined to pursue charges because the crash involved no major injuries.
Since 2017, Texas drivers are prohibited from reading their phones or another mobile device while operating a vehicle, according to the Transportation Code.
But prosecution can be difficult.
"To be prosecuted, the behavior must be committed in the presence of or within the view of a peace officer or established by other evidence," the code states.
About 9:30 p.m., Simmons struck a utility pole on Colorado street, causing his car to flip on the residential roadway.
The impact also caused the utility pole to break in half.
Firefighters were required to remove passenger Zayne Rivera, 18, from the car.
He was treated for minor injuries, according to police.
