The cornea is transparent membrane that makes up the front of the eyeball. It is made up of three layers. The outer layer is the epithelium, whereas the middle layer is the supportive tissue known as the stroma.
The deepest layer is called Descemet’s membrane. Erosion of the outer layers of epithelium is known as a corneal abrasion. Deeper erosions, which affect the stroma, are known as corneal ulcers. If the erosion goes through the epithelium and stroma all the way to the Descemet’s membrane, then a descemetocele is formed. This is a very serious condition because this is the last layer before the eye ruptures.
Corneal ulceration is very painful. Signs of a corneal ulcer include reddening of the eye, excessive tearing, mucoid discharge, pawing or rubbing the eye and squinting.
In order to diagnose a corneal ulcer or abrasion, your veterinarian will place a stain called fluorescein into the eye. The dye will adhere to the stroma, indicating a break in the layers of the cornea. Small ulcers and abrasions may only be seen when special blue ophthalmic filters are used. Descemetoceles, which are the deepest corneal ulcers, will actually not take up stain except for the edges. This is because fluorescein is only taken up by the thick stromal layer. Once the stain reaches the deep layer called Descemet’s membrane, the stain will no longer adhere. It is important for your veterinarian to determine which type of issue your pet is having because treatment of corneal ulcers, abrasions and descemetoceles are all different.
The underlying cause of the ulcer should always be addressed. This is particularly important if the cause is chronic dry eye. If this issue is not addressed, then corneal ulcers will continue to recur. Chronic dry eye, also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a frequent cause of corneal ulcerations. It occurs due to decreased tear production or poor quality tear production, which allows the cornea to dry out. Endocrine diseases such as diabetes mellitus, Cushing’s disease, and hypothyroidism can also predispose dogs to corneal ulceration.
Corneal ulcers that are treated aggressively and still do not heal or have loose epithelium present can be a cause for concern and a new strategy must be taken in order to promote healing.
In the case of non-healing corneal ulcers, surgery may be required to remove dead layers of tissue. There are various techniques that may be performed. Referral to an ophthalmologist is always the best choice. They typically perform a diamond burr procedure to roughen the cornea and allow the epithelium to adhere to the underlying cornea. There are other procedures, such as a grid keratotomy, in which the cornea is roughened using a needle in a grid-like pattern to allow adhesion of the epithelial cells. Once these procedures are performed, it is important to continue antibiotics and pain management. The eye should be protected from rubbing and scratching by the use of an Elizabethan collar.
