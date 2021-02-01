No one was injured in a Monday night apartment fire that badly damaged part of a small apartment building off of John Stockbauer Drive.
The blaze was reported at about 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Regency Avenue. Most of the fire was extinguished within about five minutes of the Victoria Fire Department responding to the scene, said battalion chief David Kahlich.
No one was inside the apartment at the time of the fire, Kahlich said. It's unclear if the unit is occupied or if anyone has been displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
