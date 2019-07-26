Under the smoldering heat of the late morning, about 70 volunteers organized by Caterpillar gathered at the North Street Apartments on Friday.
The project at these apartments was one of many in Caterpillar’s Day of Caring event, which involved 375 volunteers working at 19 sites across Victoria. But the North Street Apartments complex is a particularly special project.
The North Street Apartments, 1109 E. North St., have been undergoing extensive renovations for the past several months with the help of a grant from the Caterpillar Foundation and other individual donors.
“For the last six or seven months, we stripped the buildings to the studs,” says Dolly Stokes, former executive director of the Victoria County United Way, turned passionate volunteer.
The Sheetrock, flooring and roof were all removed and each unit has been updated with new plumbing, HVAC systems, floors and appliances. Each apartment is about 850 square feet and will rent for between the upper $700s to lower $800s.
Volunteers cleared the ground around the buildings, laid down palettes of grass, and placed and filled planter boxes for a vegetable garden and green space at the back of the property.
This apartment complex was selected to receive funding because of the lack of affordable housing available to low-income families.
“The place was in bad shape before Harvey and then Hurricane Harvey hurt it much worse,” Stokes said.
People interested in renting at the North Street Apartments can go to the Housing Authority of Victoria, 4001 Halsey St., and ask to apply for a unit at that complex. Anyone inquiring about receiving a housing choice voucher from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would need to qualify for that separately.
The North Street Apartments are owned by the Housing Authority of Victoria and they will manage the property after the renovations are complete, which Stokes expects to be soon.
“We want this place finished so that people can start renting it,” she said.
