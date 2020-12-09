The music ministry of Northside Baptist Church, 4100 N. Laurent St., will host a Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The adult choir and the children’s choirs will present Andrew Peterson’s “Behold The Lamb Of God,” according to a news release from the church.
The choir will include about 40 singers. The choral concert will last about one hour and 15 minutes.
Social distancing and attendees must wear masks when entering and leaving the campus and sanctuary.
“We look forward to sharing this special Christmas season with you,” said Pastor Brian Jones, the music minister for the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.