Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center donates bags to Citizens Medical Center

On Tuesday, the owners of Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center, accompanied by their fundraising event sponsors, donated 200 bags to Citizens Medical Center for cancer patients receiving treatment.
Each cancer patient at Citizens Medical Center receives a bag upon beginning their treatment. The bags contain items helpful to their care, such as non-aluminum deodorant, chap sticks, lotions and educational materials.
Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center has donated bags to Citizens’ patients every year since 2015. The number of bags donated so far is 1,825.
“We are grateful for the ongoing support we receive from Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center. The bags are a wonderful gift and blessing to our patients, which they are happy to receive and utilize,” said Terri Low, Citizens Medical Center Oncology Nurse Navigator.
