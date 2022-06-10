Northside Rotary of Victoria presented three scholarships to area students in Victoria high schools.
The recipients for the $500 scholarships included Emily Madison Green, St. Joseph High School; Ori Osher Ebner, Victoria East High School; and John David Andruss, Victoria West High School.
These scholarships are made possible by the Northside Rotarians and their Vegas Night Fundraiser held each year in January.
“Thank you to our great sponsors of the event that help make our scholarships possible each year,” said Hugh Hanes, treasurer for Victoria Northside Rotary.
