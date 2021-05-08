Many Victoria residents have served in the state legislature or state government. Here are three of them
Morris Roberts (May 21, 1906 - Jan. 13, 1991)
Roberts, before taking on his role as the Advocate’s publisher, served as a representative for the Texas House of Representatives from 1932-1937 and Texas Senate from 1937-1941. Over the course of his three terms, he was vice-chair for the stock and stock raising, federal relations and interstate co-operation committees. He also chaired the Commerce and Manufactures, Engrossed Bills and Finance committees, according to the Legislative Reference Library of Texas.
A Democrat, he was just 26 when he was first elected to represent four counties, then-Aransas, Bee, Refugio and San Patricio. He expanded his region as a senator, adding, Atascosa, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Karnes, Live Oak, Victoria and Wilson counties.
John Sharp (July 28, 1950 - )
John Sharp was elected to the Texas Legislature in 1979 and would go on to serve until 1987, wherein he was a member of both the house and the state senate. Sharp was the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for eight years, from 1991 to 1999. An Advocate staff reporter writes in a 1991 story titled “John Sharp: He likes to save money, and that’s not bologna,” described his youth in Placido. Just 41 years old at this time, the piece speculated on the fact that from 1979 to 1987, he was a member of both houses of the Texas State Legislature.
From 1987 to 1991, he was one of the three members of the Texas Railroad Commission. In 1998 and 2002, he was the Democratic Party's nominee for Lieutenant Governor of Texas. Sharp is now the chancellor of Texas A&M University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree after high school.
Geanie Morrison (October 6, 1950 - )
District 30 State Rep. Geanie Morrison is serving her 12th term in the Texas Legislature, representing the residents of Aransas, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Refugio, and Victoria counties. Having won the seat in 1998, she is the longest-serving female representative in the legislative body. Over the course of 22 years, the Victoria College graduate was the first chairperson on the Environmental Regulation Committee when it was created in 2015, also later serving on the Culture, Recreation & Tourism Committee, the Mass Violence Prevention & Community Safety Committee and the Local & Consent Calendars Committee.
Her entry into politics began by working for candidates, eventually campaigning for Phil Gramm, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. The leap to run for office came when Steve Holzheauser, who was vacating his representative seat, asked her to run for the Texas Legislature.
