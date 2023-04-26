Nursery is a small community, but the community is large in service.
The Nursery Volunteer Fire Department is made up of about a dozen firefighters who will drop what they are doing to help a neighbor or a stranger.
The department's volunteers answer calls for fires, wrecks, illness and more. They also go to neighboring communities to help when the need arises.
They answer between 200-250 calls a year, said fire chief Justin Waymire, who has been in the department for 30-35 years.
On Sunday, the department will host its annual barbecue fundraiser with the proceeds going to keep the 55-year-old department operating. They hope to raise about $12,000 to $14,000 that day.
Waymire said they are fortunate to receive grants and donations for the equipment, but the cost of the day-to-day operation is not covered in the grants. They depend on donations and fundraisers to cover those expenses. They also receive funds from Victoria County.
He added they are fortunate to have the community’s support.
Sunday’s event will be at KB’s Barbecue on U.S. 87 in Nursery with serving from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Meals will include pulled pork, sausage, mashed potatoes and green beans. Desserts will be for sale as well.
Meals will cost $12 a plate. Attendees can dine there or take the meals to go.
The Nursery 4-H Club members and their parents will help the firefighters with the meals line and wherever needed.
The club members have helped with the event for about 15 years, said Jeff Kyle, fire department president.
A silent auction will also be held throughout the event.
A bounce house will be available for kids to play in.
Kyle said they hope to have a large turnout for the event. He noted recently as members went door-to-door selling tickets many residents thanked them for their service.
Residents of rural communities like Nursery know volunteers matter and they would be in a bind if the volunteer departments folded, said Ken Bailey, assistant fire chief.
Volunteer fire departments make up 72% of all fire departments in Texas, 1% more than the national average, according to information from FEMA and the U.S. Fire Administration.
The volunteer departments are able to get to the emergency call quicker than the Victoria Fire Department which is miles away. They can assess the emergency and let the larger department know what to expect.
They also work to keep water flowing to fire scenes, making sure the pumper trucks stay full of water, Bailey said.
The Nursery department recently received a Kubota UTV for use in fighting grass fires. It is equipped with a small water tank. The UTV’s size allows it to go into areas regular grass trucks cannot, Waymire said.