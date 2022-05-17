The Nursery Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at KB’s BBQ, 134 Villafranca Road, off U.S. 87. Barbecue plates are $12 each, dine in or take out. There will be music, activities for the kids and a silent auction. For information call 361-649-9837.
Nursery Volunteer Fire Department annual fundraiser on May 22
