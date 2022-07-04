The Nursery Volunteer Fire Department annual fundraiser was held in May to raise money for the department's needs. For more information about Nursery VFD or to make donations, contact Carlos Sauceda 361-655-1030.
Nursery Volunteer Fire Department holds annual fundraiser
- Advocate Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Online Poll
Are you going to watch the fireworks?
