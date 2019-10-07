A fire that ignited Saturday night at 2905 Oaklawn St. remains under investigation, Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler said Monday.
The Victoria Fire Department responded to the fire and determined no one was injured, he said.
The fire originated and remained on the second floor of the two-bedroom multifamily home Saturday night. The upstairs floor sustained fire and smoke damage, while the downstairs had water damage, Legler said.
The home is owned by Savannah Lynn Williams and Dwayne Price Phillip, according to Victoria Central Appraisal District. They have owned the home since February 2018.
Alex Garcia, American Red Cross of Coastal Bend executive director, said the organization has made contact with the family and will help financially as they recover.
“We’re going to do what we do every day to help families in their time of need,” he said.
