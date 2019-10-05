Oaklawn Street home burns
A home on Oaklawn Street is damaged after it caught fire about 10 p.m. Saturday.

A home on Oaklawn Street was damaged after it caught fire about 10 p.m. Saturday.

The Victoria Fire Department responded to the scene to put out the fire.

“The house looks pretty damaged,” Victoria resident Alfred Zillarreal said. “The whole upstairs and downstairs (were) completely ruined.”

The neighbors said the homeowner hadn’t been home during the day and was fond of candles, Zillarreal said.

Caroline Love is a reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She graduated from TCU with a journalism degree in 2019. 

