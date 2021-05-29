When Seadrift residents found themselves trapped inside their homes during February's winter freeze, local police sprang into action.
Officers entered more than 20 homes to shut off the water, checked on the community's elderly residents to make sure their homes were adequately heated and opened a warming center for those who needed it.
At the time, one resident said their efforts saved lives.
The police department's efforts were made easier by preparations taken before temperatures dipped, said Seadrift Police Chief Leonard Bermea. The department keeps a list of about a dozen community members who might need an extra hand when disaster strikes, which proved crucial during that frigid February week — and could come into play again this hurricane season.
"We have one that’s on oxygen, and so every time the electricity goes out we go by and stop by her house," Bermea said. "Whenever we see a hurricane out in the Gulf we make sure she’s stocked up on batteries and prepared."
As hurricane season approaches, city and county officials in the Crossroads are asking community members to sign up for their respective reverse 911 systems in order to communicate information about weather-related threats.
But some counties are taking an additional precaution: enlisting in a state-run registry of people with limited mobility, including the elderly or those with disabilities, similar to the one maintained independently by the Seadrift Police Department. Officials say participating in this registry will make it easier for them to check up on the homebound in the midst of a disaster scenario.
That registry, which is called STEAR, is being employed in Calhoun, DeWitt, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria counties this hurricane season. The system has been around since 2005, but is a renewed point of emphasis for disaster officials.
Community members can call 211 to get signed up.
"Immediately before the storm gets there, we get these calls that we need to find grandma and grandpa to hide out the storm," said Sheldon Wiginton, Refugio County's emergency management coordinator. "I don’t like surprises. When the ball is bouncing, we've got to be going."
Being registered with STEAR does not guarantee transportation or additional services to community members, but it could play an important role in helping officials steer resources their way or check up on them during a hurricane.
Rick McBrayer, Victoria County's emergency operations coordinator, said roughly 400 county residents were registered last he checked. Officials are trying to get more people signed up, especially elderly residents who live by themselves, members of the special needs community and people with medical needs.
Officials also encouraged community members to sign up friends or relatives who live in remote areas.
"It’s another great resource to have," said Egon Barthels, Lavaca County's emergency management coordinator. "Especially if you’ve got parents — you live in Victoria, and you know mom lives out in the rural area — we’ll know what the needs are."
Along with STEAR, all Crossroads counties plan to use CodeRED, Swift911 or another reverse 911 system to alert residents during hurricane season.
It is important for residents to enroll to receive these alerts if they haven't already, officials said.
"It can target several thousand people in a very, very short period of time, which is something we obviously cannot do going door to door," said Cindy Kruppa, an administrative assistant at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Reverse 911 systems are commonly used to alert community members to various events including hazardous waste spills, train crashes, bailouts during smuggling incidents and tornadoes. Officials can use them to send alerts to an entire county or a specific, targeted area.
"If it’s going off, it’s relative to life-safety measures that we want people to be fully aware of," McBrayer said. "It’s yet another way to be tuned in and plugged in."
Most counties provide a link to sign up for their local reverse 911 system either on the home page of their website or on an emergency management page easily accessed on a drop-down menu. Those without computer access can call their local emergency management office to get help signing up.
Some cities, including Port Lavaca and Cuero, operate their own reverse 911 systems.
Jimmy Schulze, Goliad County's emergency management coordinator, said the county is currently working to repair its alert sirens in Goliad, La Bahia, Berclair and Weesatche. In the meantime, the CodeRED system allows officials to both call land lines and text cellphones when officials need to provide an update.
Close to 3,000 county residents are signed up, Schulze said, but he would like that number to be higher.
"It’s very important that they sign up for this," he said.
