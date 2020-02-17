A Bloomington street was closed off Sunday night after a gas pipeline began to leak near Jones Road, which led to a small explosion.
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said no injuries were reported in connection with the incident, but that the extent of the damage done by the small explosion was still under investigation. He said the source was a fracking pipeline.
"We've got an active leak. We do not know where it is," said Joe Garrison, chief of the Bloomington Volunteer Fire Department, about 9:30 p.m. at the scene "We do have several homes that are near the leak."
It was not clear what kind of chemicals were leaking.
Garrison said that in addition to Bloomington VFD, Placedo VFD, Victoria Fire Department and the Victoria County Fire Marshal also responded to the scene.
Castillo also said the cause of the leak remained under investigation.
Check back with VictoriaAdvocate.com for updates to this story.
(1) comment
The editorial staff might need to do a little fact checking on this article. The source of the gas leak is a fractured pipeline, not a fracking pipeline. Fracking pipelines do not exist.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.