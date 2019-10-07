Emergency officials are searching for a 19-year-old man near the Powderhorn Bayou in Indianola.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said the man was wade fishing near the Indianola Fishing Marina, southeast of Port Lavaca, when he slipped and went under the water.
“Nobody has seen him since,” Vickery said.
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Coast Guard and Texas Parks and Wildlife responded about 8 p.m. Monday night to a possible drowning.
Vickery said boaters are in the water searching as much as they can with spotlights. Helicopters, sonar detection and drag nets are also being used in the search.
It is unknown whether the man has survived, but Vickery said there is a possibility that he got washed ashore.
The tide is ripping out into the bay with strong winds and rip tides, he said.
"It’s making things even more difficult,” Vickery said.
The 19-year-old recently moved to Calhoun County from Baltimore with his family. Vickery said he speculates the man wasn’t too familiar with the waters or the rip tides.
Marina part-owner Brenda Hanselka said locals have started launching their personal boats to help in the search.
She was in Victoria at the time of the man's disappearance, but she is familiar with the area. She noted the oyster reef he was fishing from is rather shallow but it drops off quickly – anywhere from 20 to 30 feet deep.
Whirlpool type waters are prominent in the area and cause a suction, Hanselka said.
“We hope they're going to find him,” she said.
Check back with VictoriaAdvocate.com as more details about this story become available.
