Historical markers are the property of the Texas Historical Commission. THC asks the local county historical commission to monitor the markers periodically.
A Yorktown marker erected in 1968 has been removed. There is a cement slab near the Vietnam Veterans helicopter where the marker once stood. The historical commission is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of this marker to contact Marge Kacir at 361-243-8888 or ctkacir@msn.com
