Moments before the start of this year's Veterans Day parade, Manuel Rivera Jr., 67, walked through the buzzing crowd, stopping at every veteran he found.
Rivera, a Victoria native and veteran, paused with each service member, stood stiffly at attention and gave a crisp salute.
"It's an honor," said Rivera after one such interaction with a Navy veteran who wore a cap identifying the aircraft carrier he had served on.
Monday morning, hundreds lined the streets in downtown Victoria for this year's Veterans Day parade. Eagerly, they waved with signs and flags, calling out thanks to the veterans who walked, marched and drove by.
On this particular Veterans Day, which marked the 100th observance since its inception as Armistice Day following the cessation of World War I, the importance of honoring those people's service was obvious.
For Rivera, the parade Monday was much more than an opportunity to enjoy a beautiful fall day.
It was another chance to remember the past and the memory of those who had given themselves in service to their country.
As a emergency room technician at Brook Army Medical Center during the end of the Vietnam War, Rivera said he personally saw and treated soldiers who were injured in combat with gunshots and burns. In the years he spent at the hospital, he became acquainted first hand with the painful costs that can come with military service.
"As we go on generation after generation, if we don't tell the stories – (especially) the real tragic ones – we forget and we are bound to repeat history," Rivera said. "We don't want to do that. War is a dirty business."
During his keynote address, Rep. Michael Cloud took a moment to remark on the importance of observance and memory.
"This day is important. Ceremony is important," the congressman said to the crowd. "Honoring our veterans and the service that they have given our country is extremely important."
As a father, he recalled how he had talked to his son about the day.
"It's important we pass down this heritage to those who are coming after us," Cloud said. "Ronald Reagan reminded us that freedom and liberty don't automatically pass in the bloodstream. They have to be fought for. They have to be protected and handed down for others for the next generation to do the same."
For the five generations of George Hyak's family, the importance of sharing that heritage and sacrifice was abundantly clear.
Hyak, a 100-year-old Tivoli native and Army sergeant, led this year's parade as its grand marshal.
During World War II, Hyak's service sent him across the Western Front from Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion of Normandy to the desperate fighting of the Battle of the Bulge in the frozen Ardennes Forest.
After the parade, the several dozen smiling family members took turns taking pictures with their patriarch.
"The only way children will know history and appreciate it is you involve them in it," said Kelly Aldiss, Hyak's granddaughter and a mother of three.
The family's message to its youngest members about the holiday was as important as it was straightforward.
"We wouldn't have what we have today if were not for the men and women who served then and now," said Aldiss, 46. "We wouldn't have freedom without them."
