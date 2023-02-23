The market rabbit grand champion of the Victoria Livestock Show plans to hang his award in his bedroom.
Conner Gras, 9, said he was excited when he found out he won the top prize.
“I didn’t know I was going to win,” Conner said. “I couldn’t tell what the judge was going to do.”
Conner’s 8-year-old twin siblings, Calder and Callie, were first-year rabbit exhibitors.
“I was nervous, but I had a good time,” Calder, who finished the contest in 11th place, said.
Among the things he took away from his first experience, Calder said he learned he should never give up when times are tough.
Callie, who won first place in the junior rabbit showmanship contest, said she was also nervous when she first entered the rabbit show ring.
“I got used to it, then it was fun,” Callie said.
Thursday’s schedule also included the market broiler show. Broilers are chickens who are raised specifically for meat production.
Both Megan and Anna Claire Miori raised 50 broilers, but they could only pick three of them for the show.
Anna Claire said it is ideal for broilers to live in a room temperature between 65 and 68 degrees in the days leading up to when they are shown.
“I feel like my chickens are nice this year,” Anna Clare, 16, said. “I want them to make a sale.”
Andrew Pate, who helped Anna Claire raise broilers, said he was confident the length of the chicken’s breasts would meet the judge’s standards.
“You don’t want the breasts to taper too much,” Andrew said.
This year’s livestock show is the last one Megan Miori, 18, is eligible to compete in.
“I wish I could come back for another year,” Megan said before she entered the ring.
Luke Miori, 12, helped out Megan with raising broilers. He said he was enjoying the show day experience.
“I think we have some good chickens,” Luke said.
For the second consecutive year, Jack Osburn won reserve grand champion in the market broiler show. Jack, 11, has participated in the market broiler show for four years.
“I like when they are little and and are running around,” Jack said.
Jack’s goal for next year—take home the grand champion prize.