As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause fear and uncertainty, Samaritan's Purse is calling on churches and families to pack more shoebox gifts than ever before for Operation Christmas Child, according to a news release.
The operation aims to make sure millions of children experience the good news and great joy of the holiday, and Samaritan's Purse is committed to its mission of reaching millions of children around the globe with hope.
"Much of the world has been gripped with fear, and this is especially hard for children," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "Now more than ever, these boys and girls need to know God loves them. Operation Christmas Child delivers the hope found only in Jesus Christ."
The Samaritan's Purse operation has been collecting and delivering shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys for children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions. Simply pack shoeboxes and bring them to one of five locations in the Crossroads during National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan's purse, seeks to demonstrate God's love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the good news of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
