There are two different types of mange in dogs, demodectic and sarcoptic mites. Sarcoptic mange is caused by Sarcoptes scabei. It can effect dogs, cats, and humans. Demodectic mange in dogs is caused by Demodex canis. Cats can also get demodex, however it is caused by Demodex cati.
Mites are parasites in your pet’s hair follicle that are not visible to the naked eye. A small number of demodectic mites are normally seen on your dog’s skin, however some dogs develop an overgrowth, which is a condition known as demodicosis or demodectic mange.
Signs that your dog has mange include hair loss, scabbing, crusting, reddened skin, and itching. There are two types of demodicosis, localized and generalized. Localized demodicosis involves only small areas on the dog, whereas generalized demodicosis involves most of the dog’s body. There is a form of demodex that occurs in young dogs. This is called juvenile-onset demodicosis and is a familial disease, meaning it tends to effect members of the same family.
If your dog develops the generalized form of demodicosis at a young age then it is recommended not to use this animal for breeding. It is important that you seek veterinary attention if you notice clinical signs that suggest demodicosis since these symptoms are also similar to the zoonotic and very contagious sarcoptic or “red” mange. Demodicosis cannot be spread to other dogs or people, whereas sarcoptic mange can be spread to both other animals and humans.
Your veterinarian will perform a skin scraping, and/or hair plucking or skin taping and evaluate the sample under a microscope to diagnose mange. A skin scraping involves gently scraping the skin until a small amount of blood and cells are collected. Sarcoptes mites are found burrowed deep into the skin, so a proper sample must be obtained to rule this type of mite out. Dogs with localized demodicosis and very minimal signs may not require treatment, however dogs with generalized demodex do require treatment.
Stinky dips or daily medication is no longer needed to treat mange. Several new, oral flea and tick preventatives are labeled for use against mites. This makes treatment much easier, affordable, and effective. The common use of these preventatives may be the reason we are seeing less cases of mange in the clinic.
