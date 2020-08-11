Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Cuero will host its 94th Annual Jamaica with a brisket dinner and tamale sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 6.
The plates and tamales will be available to-go only at the Parish Hall, 207 Graham St.
Brisket plates with all the trimmings will be $12 each, and tamales will be $13 per dozen. Raffle tickets for $2,900 in Visa gift cards will be $5 each.
Call Ricky Varela at 361-275-1179 for advance brisket plate tickets. Contact David or Rosanna Varela for pre-sale tamale tickets at 361-237-7061 or 361-655-3610, respectively. Contact Mary Villarreal for raffle tickets at 361-275-1179. Advance tickets are not necessary, though.
“It’s our annual fundraiser, and unfortunately, due to pandemic, it’s limited to drive-through only,” said Rodger Macias, member of the church. “It’s sad. The auction is usually our moneymaker but there is no auction this year. Hopefully we’ll have a good turnout — people will buy plates and we will raise funds.”
