The Rev. Albert Yankey, of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, prepared a special welcome to honor all veterans who have served in all wars in recognition of Veterans Day.
The welcome included a special altar with crosses honoring servicemen and women of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps as well as police and firefighters. Yankey also prepared a display with photos of local veterans who served in World War II, the Vietnam War and the Korean War.
The altar and photo display were set up during Masses over the weekend ahead of Veterans Day.
