Our Lady of Sorrows and Santisima Trinidad will hold the 2022 Jamaica from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St.
A pork steak dinner for $12 per plate, dine-in or take-out, will be served starting at 11 a.m. until sold out. Also planned are a country store, games, a live auction, musical entertainment, food booths and more.
For more information call Our Lady of Sorrows and Santisima Trinidad Rectory 361-575-2293, Cruzy Cervantes 361-676-6258 or Martin Aguayo 361-648-1261.
