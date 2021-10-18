Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Altar Society will host its annual turkey and dressing dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at St. Jude Hall, 300 W. Austin St., across from OLG Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, according to a news release.
Werner’s of Shiner will cater the dinner, and the to-go plates will include turkey and dressing with all the trimmings for $12 each. The plates will be available only on a drive-thru basis. A bake sale and raffle will be among other offerings. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the altar society and the services it provides the church. For more information, contact Linda Meyer, chairperson, at 361-935-3379.
