Our Lady of Victory’s Cub Scout Pack 364 and Boy Scout Troop 364 celebrated Scout Sunday on Feb. 21 at the Cathedral of Our Lady Of Victory Catholic Church, according to a news release.
The Most Reverend Gary Janak was the celebrant.
Nine religious medals were presented to Scouts.
“These young men make us very proud by showing us that God comes first in the lives of our scouts,” said Charles Bonorden, Troop 364 assistant Scoutmaster.
Additionally, Roger Lawrence was presented the Bronze Pelican award and Janak was presented the Saint George medal.
“The OLV scouting program has been blessed to have these two gentlemen involved in the spiritual formation of our scouts as we strive to turn them into faithful and devoted men of God,” Bonorden said.
