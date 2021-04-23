April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria is hosting a Blue Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday.
This Mass is televised by the local television station, KAVU-TV. It also can be viewed online.
The Blue Sunday Mass will recognize the safe environment coordinators of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria.
“All of the employees of the Diocese of Victoria are trained to be aware of the signs of abuse and neglect, and how to report it,” said Janet Jones, communications director for the diocese.
Hope Shelton, South Central Texas faith-based and community engagement specialist for the Department of Family and Protective Services, said this Mass is important because it helps the faith community get involved and start a conversation to raise awareness.
"It lets the congregations know that CPS is asking for their help and that we need their help because it's a big issue," she said. "We need the community to be involved to help heal these families."
The Mass will help the community understand the needs of children and families involved in child welfare, she continued.
“It’s important for communities to know there is a way to help — even with prayer,” Shelton said. “It brings attention to child abuse and neglect and makes it local. It’s happening everywhere, and we want everyone everywhere to be praying. So many think there’s nothing they can do to help, but a way everyone can help is through prayer.”
Those interested in getting involved can call Shelton at 210-452-2321 or email her at hope.shelton@dfps.texas.gov.
