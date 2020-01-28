When Laura and Jorge Flores were expecting their first child, they knew they wanted to choose a name for him that was full of meaning.
When their son was born on Aug. 19, the new parents did just that. The couple named their 7-pound, 15-ounce bundle of joy Elijah Amilcar Flores, after Laura’s father, who died in 2017, and after the prophet Elijah in the Bible.
“It’s surreal,” Laura said of her baby. “I look at him and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe he is my baby.’”
At the time of Elijah’s birth, the Floreses didn’t know that his name would turn out to be one of the most popular names in the region in 2019. A total of 1,978 babies were born in Victoria during 2019, according to a birth report from the city secretary's office. The top 10 baby names were Noah, Liam, Olivia, Emma, Elijah, James, Daniel, Ava, Mila and Ethan.
Elijah Flores was actually born in Port Lavaca, though the family lives in Victoria. They moved from Port Lavaca to Victoria in 2019, but Laura gave birth in Port Lavaca because she was already well-connected with her obstetrician.
When the parents found out that Elijah was one of the year’s popular names, they said they were surprised.
“We don’t know many Elijahs, but we obviously love the name,” Jorge said.
Baby name expert Jennifer Moss said it can be fascinating to watch as the names for babies each year shift in popularity. The founder and CEO of BabyNames.com, Moss said she’s long been interested in baby names.
Often, Moss said, pop culture has a major impact on baby names. For example, the names of celebrities, athletes and public figures often top annual lists for name popularity.
Further, she said parents used to intentionally select names that were popular so their kids wouldn’t be teased.
“Fifty years ago, parents really wanted to choose popular and common names, because they wanted their kid to fit in,” she said. “Now, it’s almost the opposite.”
Today, it’s more culturally acceptable to be different, Moss said, and more kids are given unique names. Still, some parents choose more traditional, biblical names or family names, Moss said, as the Floreses did.
“Michael, David, Benjamin are almost year-to-year very popular names for boys,” Moss said. “But what we’ve seen lately is parents choosing biblical names more offbeat, such as Caleb, Elijah or Elias.”
Laura said she didn’t always want kids, but being with Jorge changed her mind.
“You want to have that bond with them,” she said. “You want to create the little person with them.”
Choosing the name Elijah for their son was a perfect fit, the Floreses said. They knew that it would be a great way to honor Laura’s father, and they wanted to tie in a biblical element, too. The prophet Elijah is one of very few people in the Bible that go directly to heaven from Earth, Laura said.
“He was my dad’s favorite prophet, and we love the story, too,” she said.
Elijah’s middle name, Amilcar, was Laura’s father’s middle name, too.
The Floreses said it’s been a challenging transition, emotionally and physically, becoming parents. The two have been together for seven years and married for five, so they had grown used to life with just each other.
“It’s a lot more responsibility, taking care of two other people instead of just one,” Jorge said. “But it’s worth it.”
The two said they have great support from friends at their church, Seadrift Community Church, as well as from nearby family. Laura said her mother, for example, comes to their home consistently to spend time with Elijah.
“He brightens her life,” Laura said. “She calls him baby like he’s her own baby.”
Jorge said he hopes as Elijah grows up, he will love to play and watch sports, so the two can easily bond. Laura said she hopes he grows up to be intelligent and honor her dad.
“Already, a lot of people say he looks like me, and I think my dad would’ve loved that,” she said.
So far, at not even 6 months old, Elijah has a big personality, loves to smile and loves the ladies, Laura said. Watching him grow, the two parents said, is incredible.
“He’s our little gift,” Laura said.
