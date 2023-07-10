Tents and tables lined storefronts on Sunday to support the Victoria woman representing her city and state as Ms. Curve Texas.
Tabree Houston, 21, is heading to Las Vegas on July 23 to compete in the Regency International Pageant.
To help fund her trip, vendors from the Crossroads gave Houston some of their proceeds from the "9th of July Summer Bash Event," which ran from 3 to 9 p.m. The market formed outside Divine Hair Design by Evelyn, located on Lilac Lane in Victoria.
Those who attended the Summer Bash got a chance to rub a baby pig, sample freeze-dried candy and collect stickers. Houston, a student at the University of Houston-Victoria, roamed around the market, showing off the homemade goods on video.
Through her crown and sash, Houston said she can inspire young girls to believe that they can make a positive impact in their community without thinking about what they look like.
"Growing up I didn't see a lot of girls that look like me doing the things I'm doing right now," Houston said.
On one corner of the pop-up market, Papa's Nursery showcased an array of pickles, peppers and herbs. Mike Martignoni, the "Papa" in Papa's Nursery, said he would be giving Houston a portion of Sunday's sales.
"We're trying to support the community," Martignoni said. "We've good food going and plants out. We're trying to make it a family-type event."
Some vendors came from out of town. One of them was El Campo resident Brittnie Martinez, who brought scented wax melts, bath salts and skin care products she had made. Lash and More Co., Martinez's business, was also raffling off a whiskey barrel table.
Martinez said Houston's efforts as a pageant queen resonated with her personally.
"Anyone that provides a support system for someone else is something that I want to portray, not just for the company that I have, but for myself as well," Martinez said. "Being her to support (Houston), that's something I'm very happy to do."
Marketgoers gathered around Aaron Cisneros' booth to see artistic portraits of celebrities and characters from movies and video games. Cisneros, a friend of Houston, has been drawing for over 20 years.
"I'm supporting a good cause," Cisneros said.
Bringing people together to enjoy a variety crafts and food was a fun experience for Houston, she said.
"When people see you actually care about something, people are willing to help," Houston said. "You can't do things by yourself sometimes. You need a community."