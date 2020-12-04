Outlaw Pass Family Fun Center is gearing up for festive events this holiday season.
In addition to its regular features — a 900-foot go-kart racing track with go-karts, an 18-hole mini golf course with water features, Euro-bungee jumping, a rock-climbing wall, a mining sluice, a train, an adventure playground, arcade games, a snack bar and a nerf field for parties — the fun center will offer holiday events, extended holiday hours and special holiday arcade gift cards.
On Dec. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., Outlaw Pass will host a Christmas Pajama Party for all ages. A $15 wristband for children ages 10 and younger will give them the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus and make a Christmas craft. The wristband also will include a $5 arcade game card and one outdoor attraction excluding the go-karts and the mining sluice. They can play on the 18-hole mini golf course, Euro-bungee jump, climb the rock wall, ride the train or make their way through the adventure playground.
Hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and dancing with elves also will be included. The Christmas photo booth will be part of the package, too. The two-dimensional backdrop features a red barn with Christmas trees and a wreath, and a hay bale is available for people to use as a prop.
“It’s a family event, and an opportunity to celebrate Christmas with family and friends,” said Julie Mize, who owns the fun center with her husband Mark Mize. “Christmas is a season to celebrate, so let’s extend the fun with the Christmas Pajama Party. Christmas pajamas are a tradition with a lot of people who open them as gifts on Christmas Eve, so let’s open them ahead of time and wear them more often.”
On a normal day leading up to Christmas, access to the Christmas Photo Booth is included through Dec. 23 when guests spend $25 or more.
From 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 the fun center will host an Early Bird New Year’s Eve Party for the whole family. Those who are 54 inches or taller can purchase a wristband for $24.99 and those under 54 inches tall can purchase a wristband for $19.99. Both wristbands will include a $5 arcade game card and all outside attractions except the Sluice. A bonfire for roasting marshmallows will warm guests, and there will be sparklers and music to lighten up the atmosphere. At 8:45 p.m., everyone will gather for New Year’s toasts made with New Year’s Eve punch, the New Year’s Eve countdown, a balloon drop and singing of “Auld Lang Syne.”
“We will put the clock a little bit before midnight, and act like it’s about to be midnight, so it still gives the older children and adults the opportunity to go out and celebrate the actual midnight later with friends,” Mize said. “This is also a great opportunity for those who don’t want to stay up until midnight. We blew up 300 balloons last year ... and the kids loved it.”
“Bringing in the new year with family and friends, it’s always been a celebration,” Mize said. “We will have a celebration with the community and have some activities they wouldn’t have at a regular party. Not everyone does a balloon drop. We may be the only balloon drop in town.”
The fun center also will provide bonus cash back with the purchase of arcade gift cards for the holidays. One can purchase a $50 arcade card and get $15 in bonus cash or a $100 arcade card and receive $30 in bonus cash.
Hours will be extended for the holidays. While the center will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas, it will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 26, and 1 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27. The center will be closed Dec. 28 and open from 1 to 9 p.m. Dec. 30-31.
“I think that Christmas is such a great time of the year, it’s so busy and we squeeze things in,” Mize said. “As often as you can do things with friends and family during the holidays makes the holidays more enjoyable and makes wonderful memories to move into the next year. That’s what it’s all about. Life is about relationships and community, and we have had a hard time getting to do that this year.”
