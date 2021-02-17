Warming shelter in Goliad County

A warming shelter was opened for anyone to use at the Goliad County Fairground Wednesday night.

 Contributed

An overnight warming shelter has been established in Goliad County, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.

Located in the Julie Wimberly building at the Goliad County Fairground, 925 U.S. 183, the warming shelter is open to anyone.

People are welcome to stay the night or until they are simply warm.

Although the shelter has cots, blankets, food, and water, people coming to the shelter are asked to bring their own pillow, medicine, change of clothes and personal hygiene products.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.