An overnight warming shelter has been established in Goliad County, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.
Located in the Julie Wimberly building at the Goliad County Fairground, 925 U.S. 183, the warming shelter is open to anyone.
People are welcome to stay the night or until they are simply warm.
Although the shelter has cots, blankets, food, and water, people coming to the shelter are asked to bring their own pillow, medicine, change of clothes and personal hygiene products.
