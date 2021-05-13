Board members and volunteers with Pain to Purpose, a nonprofit that helps anyone who has suffered abuse, gathered May 7 to assemble 300 sets for foster children.
The sets included luggage, toiletry kits and towels. They were distributed May 8 through CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), and any remaining sets were given to CPS caseworkers for distribution. The sets reached children in a 10-county area.
Amanda Wendel, founder of Pain to Purpose who volunteers for CASA, said that she immediately realized the need for these items when she worked her first CASA case.
“The kids being moved from the emergency shelter to their first placement carried all their belongings in black trash bags,” Wendel said. “There’s no dignity in that. We wanted to give them something of their own as they move around in the system — something to call their own.”
