Palestine Missionary Baptist Church will sell three-cheese enchilada dinners with chili gravy, beans, rice and dessert from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St. in Victoria.
The dinners will cost $10 each for pickup only, and people will pay at the door. Delivery will be free when people order five or more plates.
To place orders in advance, contact Bobbie Bosier at 361-571-0555, Margie Montgomery at 361-652-1851 or Joyce Farrow at 361-575-4868.
