Pan American Golf Association recently awarded nine $1,000 scholarships to Crossroads students.
The recipients are Alyssa Alvarado, Alex Lopez Memorial Scholarship recipient, who attends Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio; Jenna Alvarado, who attends the University of Houston; Emily Chaney, who attends Texas State University; Dylon Delgado, who attends St. Charles Community College in Cottleville, Mo.; Tyler Kutac, Hector Valderaz Memorial Scholarship recipient, who attends Texas State University; Josefat Lugo Torres, John Barrera Flores Memorial Scholarship recipient, who attends Victoria College; Alana Mascorro, who attends Victoria College; Caleb Ybarra, Raymond Saenz Memorial Scholarship (inaugural) recipient, who attends Texas A&M University; and Sarah Ybarra, who attends Texas A&M University.
“We extend a huge thank you and express our gratitude to all the sponsors for their generosity as well as golfers who participated in our 55th annual Junior Scholarship Tournament. It is because of them that we were able to award these scholarships. We congratulate all the recipients and their families. We wish them success in their studies,” Viola Saenz, a member of the Pan American Golf Association, said in a news release.
