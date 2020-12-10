“Paradigm Shift” will be on display through Dec. 20 at the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art in Victoria.
Eight cars showcase a variety of art techniques.
“Some are done in assemblage, some are painted art cars and some are built from scratch,” said Maurice Roberts with the museum. “We have the cars in the window so we’re getting some foot traffic already.”
Two of the cars are by David Best, and one of those is named “Victory Over Sin.” It’s a 1990 GMC Suburban with a chrome Virgin of Guadalupe that towers 11 feet off the ground.
“We have not been able to show them for a while, so we’re happy to get them out of storage and into the museum,” Roberts said.
“Rosebud” by Amber Eagle and Guillermo Rosas is a space buggy of sorts.
“It’s dedicated to Amber’s fascination with the interior and exterior, the other, with aliens,” Roberts said. “When it’s driven, the driver wears a spacesuit.”
A video, “An Ancient Visitation,” features “Rosebud” driving through a cemetery in Victoria. Also playing at the museum are videos of past art car parades in Houston and Victoria.
“There’s a lot of multi-media and cars to look at,” Roberts said. "The core fascination is that people take these factory-produced items, maybe 200,000 of exactly the same thing, invest tens of thousands and their identity into them, and they shift that paradigm. They return their identity back to themselves, making it a personalized expression of themselves instead of just a factory commodity."
Coming soon to the museum is an exhibit of the work of Clark Fox, a native Texan who lives in New York. His work is portraiture, among other genres, and his works are in the collections of the National Gallery of Art, Yale University and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, among others.
“He uses pop art techniques, pointillism and silk screening,” Roberts said. “He is adept at a lot of different styles and techniques.”
Admission to the museum is always free and hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
