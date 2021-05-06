Parker Gann, 6, who studies piano and music theory at the studio of Sheri Wagner, was named Student of the Month for April. She has taken lessons for eight months. She is the daughter of Tod and Vanessa Gann and the granddaughter of Donald Vesely, Jacqueline Vesely and the late Joyce Gann.
Parker Gann named piano student of the month for April
