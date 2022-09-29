The city of Victoria is preparing to replace the play structure at Ted B. Reed Park with a more modern structure that will be easier to maintain.
The existing play structure at the park is 25 years old, and replacement parts for the structure are no longer being produced. Installing a new play structure will make it easier for the city to repair or replace parts of the structure as needed.
Victoria Parks & Recreation will also replace the gravel around the play structure with soft engineered wood fiber for additional safety.
The existing play structure will be removed Monday. The installation of the new structure will begin in mid-October. The installation will take about six weeks to complete.
Ted B. Reed Park will remain open, and other amenities in the park, such as the basketball court and the walking trail, will remain accessible.
During the community input phase of the Parks & Recreation master plan, Ted B. Reed Park was identified as the third most visited park in Victoria. Replacing the play structure was one of the potential near-term improvements recommended by the master plan.
For more information about the Parks & Recreation master plan, visit www.victoriatx.gov/masterplans.
For more information about public parks in Victoria, visit www.victoriatx.gov/parks.