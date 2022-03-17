Parks & Recreation is rounding out the month of March with a variety of events taking place around the city. From tossing prehistoric spears in your local park to rolling dice at a bunco table, Parks & Recreation has something for everyone.
Senior Bunco
The next biweekly Senior Bunco event will be at 10 a.m.-noon March 29 at the Victoria Community Center annex for residents age 50 and up. Residents can play to win Parks & Recreation swag items.
To register, visit www.victoriatx.gov/registration.
Toddlers on the Trail
So far, Parks & Recreation’s newest program for children ages 2-5 has helped to connect kids with the outdoors through birding, hiking, nature clay sculpting and many other activities.
Toddlers on the Trail is hosted Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and takes place at a different park each week. The next two events will be March 22 at Pine Street Park and March 29 at Riverside Stadium.
This month, Parks & Recreation is encouraging kids to “get moving in March” with activities that encourage movement. Kids will be able to participate in guided exercise and play with games and sporting equipment from Parks & Recreation’s pop-up park.
Museum in the Park Tour
Parks & Recreation is partnering with the Museum of the Coastal Bend to provide educational activities 10 a.m.-noon at a different park each day of spring break.
During the Museum in the Park Tour, kids will be able to take part in atlatl spear throwing, mapping, seed planting, scavenger hunts, insect identification and animal track imprinting. Wednesday and Friday will be water days with additional water-themed activities. Parks & Recreation is also partnering with the YMCA and the Children’s Discovery Museum for more activities.
The schedule for the rest of the week is as follows:
- Friday: Ethel Lee Tracy Park, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive (water day)
Stay connected
To learn more about Parks & Recreation programs and activities, call 361-485-3200, email parks@victoriatx.gov or follow Victoria Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
