Airline Road in Victoria will be closed to through traffic from Bluebonnet Drive to Laurent Street on Wednesday so utilities can be repaired.
The road closure will last for one day, weather permitting. All businesses in the construction zone will remain open and accessible, and the public is encouraged to support businesses in the work zone. Through traffic can avoid delays by seeking alternate routes.
For more information, contact the city’s engineering department at 361-485-3340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.