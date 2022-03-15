Airline Road will be reduced to one lane of one-way travel from Sam Houston Drive to John Stockbauer Drive on Wednesday.
Contractors began resurfacing the street this week as part of the 2021-22 Mill & Overlay Project (Airline Road and Mockingbird Lane). Contractors originally planned to leave one lane open in each direction. The new closure to southwest-bound traffic is because of weather-related complications.
Weather permitting, the road will reopen to one lane of travel in each direction Thursday and will reopen fully Saturday.
All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Through traffic can avoid delays by seeking alternate routes.
For more information, contact Engineering at 361-485-3340.
