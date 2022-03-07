On Monday and Tuesday, Airline Road between John Stockbauer Drive and Sam Houston Drive will be reduced to one-way traffic so the road can be resurfaced.
A different side of the road will close each day so contractors can resurface the entire road. The schedule is as follows:
- Monday: Motorists can travel from John Stockbauer Drive to Sam Houston Drive
- Tuesday: Motorists can travel from Sam Houston Drive to John Stockbauer Drive
All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Through traffic can avoid delays by seeking alternate routes.
The construction is part of the $1,815,265.30 2021-22 Mill & Overlay Project (Airline Road and Mockingbird Lane).
For more information, contact the city's Engineering Department at 361-485-3340.
