Airline Road will be closed to through traffic Thursday between Bluebonnet Drive and Laurent Street for road work, according to a news release from the city.
The road will be closed to allow pavement repairs at the site of a previous water line break.
The road closure is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is expected to last for one day, weather permitting.
All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible via alternate routes, according to the news release.
