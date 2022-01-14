The eastbound lane of Constitution Street will close between Main Street and Liberty Street from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday so an air conditioning unit can be installed at a business in the 100 block of South Main Street, according to a news release from the city of Victoria.
A crane will be used for the installation, and the street closure is necessary so the crane can be operated safely.
Businesses and homes in the area will remain accessible.
For more information, contact Engineering at 361-485-3340.
