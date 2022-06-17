Crestwood Drive will close for paving operations between Navarro Street and Holly Street from 4 a.m. to noon on June 21 and 24, weather permitting.
All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Through traffic can avoid delays by seeking alternate routes.
The construction is part of the $3,786,996 Crestwood Drive Phase II reconstruction project. Phase II is expected to be fully complete by February 2023.
For more information, contact Engineering at 361-485-3340.
