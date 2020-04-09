Part of Crestwood Drive to close

Part of Crestwood Drive to close.

 Contributed Photo

Starting Monday, Crestwood Drive between Laurent and Azalea streets will close for five days, weather permitting, so utilities can be installed.

All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Traffic can avoid delays in the work zone by seeking alternate routes.

The construction is part of the $4 million Crestwood Drive reconstruction project.

For more information, contact Public Works at 361-485-3340.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.