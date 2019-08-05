Juan Linn Street between Ben Jordan and Ben Wilson streets will be closed beginning Wednesday to through traffic for reconstruction, according to a news release from the city.
The closure is expected to last four weeks, weather permitting.
Drivers can expect delays in the work zone and should use alternate routes to avoid the area if possible, the release said. Businesses, homes and parking lots in the construction zone will remain accessible through alternate routes.
Driveway access will be available during the construction period, with minor delays during certain operations.
The construction is part of the $391,769 Juan Linn Street Rehabilitation/Overlay Project. The contractor is Brannan Paving Co., of Victoria.
