Part of Juan Linn Street to close

In Victoria, Juan Linn Street will close between Main Street and Bridge Street on Saturday about 7-11 a.m., so that the air conditioning units on the roof of a building in the 100 block of Juan Linn Street can be replaced.
A crane will be used to replace the units, and the street closure is necessary so that the crane can be operated safely.
On-street parking in the 100 block of Juan Linn Street will be blocked with traffic cones the night before the closure and will remain blocked until the street reopens.
Businesses and homes in the area will remain accessible.
For more information, contact Development Services at 361-485-3360.
