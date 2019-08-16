Lone Tree Road will be closed to through traffic from John Stockbauer Drive to Anthony Road for repairs for two days starting Monday, according to a news release from the city.
The closure is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is expected to take two days, weather permitting.
All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible, though through traffic should seek alternate routes, according to the news release. The closure times are intended to minimize the impact on school traffic for Torres Elementary School.
