Lone Tree Road will be closed to through traffic between Collins Street and John Stockbauer Drive on Wednesday, according to a city news release.
The road closure is expected to last one day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will allow for the installation of utilities, while weather allows.
All businesses and residences in the construction zone will remain accessible. To avoid delays in the work zone, drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes.
For more information, contact the city’s public works department at 361-485-3340.
